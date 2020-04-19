One new case of COVID-19 reported in New Brunswick Saturday

There is one new case of COVID-19 in New Brunswick.

In a release issued Saturday afternoon, the government says the total number of cases in the province now stands at 118.

The new case is an individual in their 30s in Zone 3, the Fredericton Region.

Overall, New Brunswick has 10,229 negative test results.

Of the 118 confirmed cases, 66 are travel-related, 42 are close contacts of confirmed cases.

Nine cases are as a result of community transmission, while one case remains under investigation.

Five people remain in hospital, with 3 in intensive care.

The provincial government says 87 people have recovered, up 4 from Friday.

There are 31 active cases of COVID-19 in New Brunswick.

A map and graphic presentation of the case data is available here.