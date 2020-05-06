One new case of COVID-19 reported in New Brunswick Wednesday

Public Health is reporting one new case of COVID-19 in New Brunswick, bringing the province's total to 120.

At a press conference in Fredericton Wednesday afternoon, Dr. Jennifer Russell, Chief Medical Officer of Health, says the new case is a person in their 20s in the Saint John region and is close contact of a positive COVID-19 case in Ontario.

Russell added the person developed symptoms while self-isolating and called 811.

Dr. Russell also noted that Public Health is still trying to determine how yesterday's case, a person in their 30s in the Fredericton region, contracted the virus.

On Tuesday, the province announced that a person on WestJet flight 3456 from Toronto to Moncton on April 27 had tested positive for COVID-19.

Today, officials said this person tested positive in Alberta, had completed their self-isolation before travelling and was not contagious when they took the flight.

To date, 118 people have recovered from COVID-19 in New Brunswick.

Overall, there have been 16,126 negative test results and there is currently no one in hospital with COVID-19 in the province.

(With files from CTV Atlantic's Ryan Van Horne)