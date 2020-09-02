One new case of COVID-19 reported Wednesday, four active cases in N.B.

Public Health is reporting a new case of COVID-19 in Zone 1, the Moncton Region, on Wednesday.

Government says in a release the case is a temporary foreign worker in their 20s who has been self-isolating.

There are four active cases in New Brunswick, with two in the Moncton Region, and one each in the Saint John and Fredericton Region.

To date 62,222 COVID-19 tests have been conducted in the province, including 192 positive test results.

Overall, two deaths in New Brunswick have been attributed to COVID-19 and 186 people have recovered.