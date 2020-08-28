One new case of COVID-19, seven active cases remain in N.B. Friday

Public Health reported one new case of COVID-19 in New Brunswick on Friday.

A release states the new case is an individual between 10 and 19 years old in Zone 2, the Saint John Region.

Government says the case is travel related and the individual is self-isolating.

The province's active case total remains at seven, as one new recovery was also reported on Friday.

Overall, New Brunswick has had 191 confirmed cases, with two deaths and 182 recoveries.

As of today, 60,598 tests have been conducted.

The province also announced Friday that long-term care facilities that wish to reintroduce designated support people are now permitted to do so, provided the appropriate guidance is followed.

Designated support people are often family members and are an important part of a resident's care team.

Government says off-site visits can be reintroduced, effective immediately, provided the appropriate guidance can be respected, and if the province returns to the Red or Orange levels of recovery, restrictions on designated support people and off-site visits may be reintroduced.

Public Health says students entering the province from outside the Atlantic region will be required to self-isolate for 14 days upon their arrival.

International students will be tested on the 10th day of their isolation period, while testing will be voluntary for students from parts of Canada outside the Atlantic Bubble.

In an effort to identify as many COVID-19 cases as possible, the province is recommending testing for individuals experiencing only mild symptoms or a single symptom.

Testing will be available to various groups, including asymptomatic staff and volunteers at long-term care facilities, First Nations community health centers, provincial correctional facilities and homeless shelters.