One new COVID-19 case in N.B., outbreak at Notre-Dame Manor declared over

The New Brunswick government says that the COVID-19 outbreak at Notre-Dame Manor, a special-care home in Moncton, is officially over.

The outbreak, declared on October 6th, consisted of 44 cases which included 22 residents and six staff.

It has been 28 days since the last positive test result within the facility.

The province reported one new case of COVID-19 on Thursday.

Public Health says that the individual is in their 30s in the Saint John region and the case is related to travel outside of the Atlantic Bubble.

The individual is self-isolating.

There are now 13 active cases in New Brunswick, with one person hospitalized in an intensive care unit.