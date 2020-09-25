One new COVID-19 case reported, active case total to seven in N.B. Friday

Public Health is reporting another travel-related case of COVID-19 in New Brunswick on Friday.

A release states the new case is an individual in their 30s in Zone 6, the Bathurst Region.

Government says that person recently travelled outside the Atlantic Bubble and is self-isolating as required.

The total number of active cases in New Brunswick is now seven, though one is a case that involves a New Brunswick resident who is self-isolating in Ontario where they tested positive.

That case is attributed to Zone 3, the Fredericton Region, while there are four cases in Zone 1, the Moncton Region and one in each of Zone 6, the Bathurst Region and Zone 7, the Miramichi Region.

To date, New Brunswick has completed 72,981 COVID-19 tests, with 200 positive COVID-19 cases and two deaths.

Nobody is currently being treated for COVID-19 in a New Brunswick hospital, and 191 people have recovered after testing positive.

Government also revised the state of emergency mandatory order on Friday, in order to limit day trips from Avignon Regional County Municipality in Quebec to only residents of the Listuguj First Nation and Pointe-a-la-Croix near Campbellton.