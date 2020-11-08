One new COVID-19 case reported in N.B. Sunday, 24 active cases remaining

Public Health reported one new case of COVID-19 in New Brunswick on Sunday.

Officials say the new cases is an individual in their 30s in Zone 3, the Fredericton Region.

The cases is under investigation and the individual is self-isolating.

Overall, New Brunswick has conducted 106,869 COVID-19 tests, resulting in 354 positive cases.

Of those, 324 people have recovered, while six deaths have been attributed to the virus.

There are 24 active cases of COVID-19 in New Brunswick, with two patients receiving treatment in hospital.