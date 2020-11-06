One new COVID-19 case reported in New Brunswick Friday, 24 active cases remain

Public Health is reporting one new case of COVID-19 in New Brunswick on Friday.

Officials say the new cases is an individual aged 19 and under in Zone 5, the Campbellton Region.

The new case is under investigation and the individual is self-isolating.

The number of active cases stands at 24, with three people in hospital but none in ICU.

Overall, New Brunswick has completed 105,773 COVID-19 tests, of which 350 have been positive and six deaths have been attributed to the virus.

320 people have recovered after testing positive for COVID-19 in the province.

Government says the state of emergency mandatory order was revised on Thursday November 5th, under the authority of the Emergency Measures Act.