One new COVID-19 case reported in New Brunswick on Wednesday

Public Health is reporting another travel-related case of COVID-19 in New Brunswick.

In a release Wednesday afternoon, Public Health says the new case is an individual in their 60s in Zone 7, the Miramichi Region, who travelled outside the Atlantic Bubble.

Public Health adds the individual is self-isolating as required.

This new case brings the number of active cases in the province to four, with one in the Miramichi Region and the other three in Zone 1, the Moncton Region.

To date, a total of 71,585 COVID-19 tests have been conducted, with 197 confirmed cases, two deaths and 191 recoveries.

There is currently no one hospitalized as a result of COVID-19 in New Brunswick.