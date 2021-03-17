One new COVID-19 case reported in New Brunswick on Wednesday

One new COVID-19 case was reported in Zone 4 (Edmundston Region) on Wednesday.

Officials say the case is linked to a previous case and involves an individual in their 40s who is self-isolating.

The New Brunswick COVID-19 Dashboard breaks down the 42 active COVID-19 cases in New Brunswick as follows:

- Zone 1 (Moncton Region): 10

- Zone 2 (Saint John Region): 2

- Zone 3 (Fredericton Region): 3

- Zone 4 (Edmundston Region): 11

- Zone 5 (Campbellton Region): 0

- Zone 6 (Bathurst Region): 0

- Zone 7 (Miramichi Region): 16

There is one person receiving treatment for COVID-19 in hospital.

Government says a second case of COVID-19 has been confirmed at École Notre-Dame in Edmundston and students and staff will continue to learn and work from home for the next three days.

During this time, students and staff have been asked to minimize potential contacts as much as possible, and younger students should not attend child-care facilities.

Public Health has declared the COVID-19 outbreak at Villa des Jardins, an adult residential facility in Edmundston, as officially over.

As of Wednesday, 53,523 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered, with 41,328 New Brunswicker's vaccinated with at least one dose.

Overall, 242,206 COVID-19 tests have been completed in New Brunswick, 1,477 infections have been identified, with 30 deaths reported and 1,404 people considered to have recovered.