One new COVID-19 case reported in the Moncton Region on Monday

One new case of COVID-19 was reported in New Brunswick on Monday

Public Health says the case is an individual in their 60s in Zone 1, the Moncton Region and is being investigated.

There are 59 active COVID-19 cases in New Brunswick, with three people in hospital, including two being treated in ICU.

Overall, 140,098 test have been conducted, resulting in 558 positive cases.

8 deaths related to COVID-19 have been reported and 490 people have recovered.