One new COVID-19 related death reported in N.B., Zone 4 returns to Orange Level Saturday morning

An eighth New Brunswicker has died from complications associated with COVID-19.

Dr. Jennifer Russell, Chief Medical Officer of Health said Friday the person was in their 60s in Zone 4, the Edmundston Region, and passed away this morning.

Meanwhile, Health Minister Dorothy Sheppard says the all-party cabinet committee has accepted a recommendation from Public Health that Zone 4, the Edmundston Region, should return to the Orange Level of the COVID-10 recovery plan at midnight Saturday morning.

Officials made the recommendation due to the escalating case counts, an outbreak in a high-vulnerability setting where there is a risk of transmission to the community, and the impact on the health-care system.

Eight new cases of COVID-19 were reported in New Brunswick on Friday, including six close contacts of previously confirmed cases that are self-isolating in the Edmundston Region.

These include an individual in their 30s, one in their 40s, three in their 50s and one in their 60s, and bring the number of cases identified in the region over the past week to 16.

The other two cases reported on Friday are related to travel and include an individual in their 30s in Zone 3, the Fredericton Region and one in their 60s in Zone 6, the Bathurst Region.

As of Friday, there are 78 active cases of COVID-19 in New Brunswick, with four receiving treatment in hospital and three of those in ICU.

Overall, 137,234 COVID-19 tests have been conducted in the province, with 554 positive cases and 8 deaths attributed to the virus and 468 people who have recovered after testing positive.

