One person arrested after police seize drugs, firearms in Moncton

Two incidents in the Moncton area have resulted in police seizing a significant quantity of drugs and loaded firearms.

The RCMP says officers attempted to stop a car in downtown Moncton as part of a routine traffic stop on May 5th, but t he car fled the scene, narrowly avoiding a collision with another vehicle.

A car matching the description was located on Main Street last Friday.

A search of the vehicle resulted in the seizure of significant quantities of what's believed to be crystal methamphetamine, cocaine, and cash.

Two loaded handguns along with ammunition were also seized.

A 30-year-old Ryan Marr-Melanson of Moncton was arrested at the scene and is charged with illegal possession of a firearm.

He'll remain in custody until his court appearance on Wednesday.

Police continue to investigate.

