One person arrested following seizure of drugs from home on Acadian Peninsula

One person has been arrested after police seized drugs from a home on the Acadian Peninsula.

The RCMP says a search of a home on Route 445 in Fairisle on May 7th resulted in the seizure of a significant quantity of what's believed to be methamphetamine pills and crystal methamphetamine.

Officers also seized equipment used for compressing drugs, paraphernalia, a taser, electronic equipment and cash.

A 43-year-old man was arrested and later released.

He's scheduled to appear in court in September.

