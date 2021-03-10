One recovery, no new COVID-19 cases reported Wednesday in New Brunswick

Public Health says there are no new COVID-19 cases to report in New Brunswick on Wednesday.

One recovery was reported, which brings the number of active cases in the province to 34.

The New Brunswick COVID-19 Dashboard breaks down the active cases as follows:

- Zone 1 (Moncton Region): 5

- Zone 2 (Saint John Region): 2

- Zone 3 (Fredericton Region): 4

- Zone 4 (Edmundston Region): 6

- Zone 5 (Campbellton Region): 0

- Zone 6 (Bathurst Region): 1

- Zone 7 (Miramichi Region): 16

There are three people being treated for COVID-19 in hospital in New Brunswick, including two people being treated in ICU.

Overall, 1,460 infections have been reported in the province, with 29 deaths and 1,396 people who have recovered after testing positive.