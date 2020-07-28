One week without a new COVID-19 case in N.B., three active cases remain

Public Health reported no new cases of COVID-19 in New Brunswick on Monday.

Three active cases remain out of 170 confirmed cases overall.

51,244 tests have been conducted in the province and two deaths have been attributed to the virus.

Government reported 10,949 vehicles entered New Brunswick on Sunday.

Of these, approximately 6,800 entered via the Aulac crossing with Nova Scotia, around 2,100 crossed the Confederation Bridge from Prince Edward Island and 650 entered via St-Jacques.

A total of 103 vehicles were refused entry to the province on July 26.

