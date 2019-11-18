One year later most oil-and-gas bailout money has moved, federal government says

Canada's 1.6-billion dollar bailout for Alberta's battered oil industry is well underway, but with little transparency about who is getting the money and for what.

Almost one billion dollars of the package of loans, guarantees and government grants announced last December is in the hands of companies, but details are available for just a small fraction of the spending and the industry says it hasn't helped much.

The package is rolling out as pressure mounts on Canada to fulfil its promise to end all subsidies to fossil-fuel producers, and as European banks flee the sector altogether.

About one-tenth of the funds went to help build two new plastic production facilities in Alberta and to nine oil and gas companies for projects and technology that cut their carbon footprint.

Ben Brunnen, VP for the Canadian Association of Petroleum Producers says that while the funding is appreciated, it hasn't had a meaningful impact on the biggest issue of new pipelines.