Online booking for driver tests for new drivers and scooters now available

The province says individuals looking to complete written/road tests for new drivers, or the test for scooters (mopeds), can now book their test online.

A release says New Brunswick is the first province in Atlantic Canada to offer online booking, with all previous tests booked through Service New Brunswick Teleservices.

Service New Brunswick says online booking is currently available only for the three tests listed, but other test types could be included in the future.

The province says high school students make up between 60 and 70% of those who take the new driver written and road tests.

The busiest period for scheduling written and road tests is between July and September, with 10,413 tests scheduled during this period in 2019.