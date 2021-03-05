Online guides provide older adults/caregivers with information on coping with COVID-19

The Department of Social Development has released two guides with information and tips on coping with COVID-19 for older adults and caregivers.

Older Adults' Wellness During COVID-19 and Caregiving to Older Adults During COVID-19 compile all the essential information needed into one place.

Social Development Minister Bruce Fitch says, "providing these links, phone numbers and other information offers peace of mind for older adults living in their own homes."

Information on how to stay active, positive and connected, as well as information on vaccines, nutrition, and financial assistance are included.

The guides also provide tips for older adults to make a plan in case of illness or quarantine, in order to stay at home comfortably.