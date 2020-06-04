Ontario councillor apologizes for N.B. trip

A city councillor from Ontario has released a statement apologizing for what he said was a 10-day fact-finding trip to New Brunswick.

Stephen Wright calls his trip to the province, to look at the economic impact of restaurant reopenings, an error in judgment.

The Peterborough councillor says he is truly sorry for the trip that provoked anger among New Brunswickers given the province's ban on non-essential travel.

Premier Blaine Higgs said Sunday that Wright did not seem to have a legitimate reason to come to the province.