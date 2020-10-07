Operation Red Nose pulls plug on safe ride service for 2020 holiday season

If holiday gatherings are still a thing, party-goers will have to find another way to get home safe.

Operation Red Nose says it won't be offering its famous safe ride service during the 2020 holiday season due to the on-going coronavirus pandemic.

Executive Director Jean-Philippe Giroux says it was a tough decision, adding Operation Red Nose will reveal details of its 2020 awareness campaign next month, but with no safe ride service this year.

The non-profit organization is involved in more than 100 communities across the country, including four in New Brunswick.

Each year the safe ride services raises an average of $1.5 million for local youth and amateur sports organizations.