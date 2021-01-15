Operations at Caribou Mine expected to resume in February

A Vancouver-based mining company says its operation near Bathurst is expected to resume next month.

Trevali Mining Corporation says operations at Caribou Mine are expected to resume in early February with first payable zinc production expected by the end of March.

Once it ramps back up, the company expects to employ approximately 250 staff and contractors at the mine.

The company halted operations at the mine last spring amid tanking commodity prices.

President and CEO Ricus Grimbeek says suspending production was a difficult decision, and that Trevali looks forward to welcoming employees and contractors back to work over the next few weeks.

Grimbeek says the company will continue to study potentially extending its initial mine plan as well as explore further potential within the Bathurst Mining Camp.