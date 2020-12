Operations at Caribou Mine near Bathurst could resume in the new year.

The Trevali-owned mine shut down back in March amid plummeting zinc prices.

An anonymous former employee tells the Acadie-Nouvell they received word from the company's human resources department relating to a possible return to work early in 2021.

A little over 300 jobs were lost when the company halted operations.

(with filles from the Acadie-Nouvelle)