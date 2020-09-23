Opposition blames Liberals as talks around return of Parliament near 11th hour
Federal opposition parties are blaming the Liberal government for failing to properly prepare for the return of Parliament as negotiations around in-person versus virtual sittings continued ahead of Wednesday's speech from the throne.
The lack of agreement followed what Conservatives on Tuesday described as a disastrous trial run of a proposed electronic-voting system for members of Parliament, prompting fresh calls from the official Opposition for some form of in-person voting.
That was despite Conservative Leader Erin O'Toole and his wife Rebecca having both tested positive for COVID-19, along with Bloc Quebecois Leader Yves-Francois Blanchet. Both leaders are isolating and will not attend the throne speech.
``We've offered some very positive, and I think realistic, solutions to voting in person whereby safety can be respected,'' Conservative deputy leader Candice Bergen said as she and other Tory MPs gathered for a day of talks ahead of the throne speech.
``I think there's a lot of kinks that would have to be worked out and you know, schools are resuming, there's a lot that's resuming. We have to be able to continue life in this COVID crisis and do it in a safe way and I think that includes parliamentarians.''
The disagreement between parties was laid bare later in the day when NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh called for the House of Commons to adopt a hybrid model, with a limited number of MPs in the chamber and the rest attending online.