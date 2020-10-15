Opposition MPs brace for marathon Liberal filibuster over WE documents demand

Opposition MPs are bracing for another marathon meeting of the House of Commons ethics committee today as they ramp up efforts to revive their investigation into the WE Charity affair.



Indeed, Conservative MP Michael Barrett says he and his colleagues are prepared for the meeting to drag on for days, if that's what it takes to finally force an end to a filibuster by Liberal committee members who've been blocking opposition demands for more documents.



At issue is a motion put forward by Barrett last week calling on Speakers' Spotlight, the agency that arranged speaking engagements for Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's mother and brother at WE events, to hand over 12-years' worth of receipts for those paid appearances.



WE Charity, which was to have been paid $43.5 million to administer a now-defunct federal student services grant program, has already disclosed that it paid Margaret and Alexandre Trudeau more than $350,000 over the years.



Last Friday, Liberal committee members launched a four-hour filibuster to prevent a vote on Barrett's motion; it ended only when a Bloc Quebecois MP got fed up and joined the Liberals in voting to adjourn the meeting.



Today's meeting will pick up where Friday's meeting left off.