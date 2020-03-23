Opposition must take different approach in COVID-19 fight, says Andrew Scheer

Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer says the fight against COVID-19 means sheathing partisan swords.

Scheer says while the job of the Opposition is to challenge the government, what that looks like in a national crisis is different.

He says Conservatives are generally against the Liberals' philosophy of governing the country.

But he says there's not much philosophical difference when it comes to fighting a virus or keeping Canadians healthy and safe.

Scheer says that means the Tories will focus their energies less on the ``what'' of the government is doing, and more on ensuring the Liberals are being held accountable for the ``how.''

Parliament is likely to reconvene this week to pass emergency aid legislation designed to blunt the massive economic fallout from COVID-19.