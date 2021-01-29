Orange household bubbles extend to 'steady ten'; 17th COVID-19 related death and 16 new cases

Public Health reported the province's 17th COVID-19 related death, 16 new COVID-19 cases and 15 recoveries on Friday, while also announcing a change in Orange Level restrictions.

Officials confirmed a resident in their 80s at Manoir Belle Vue in Edmundston (Zone 4) has died as a result of underlying complications, including COVID-19.

The 16 new cases reported January 29th are broken down as follows:

*Active cases in parenthesis

- Zone 1 (Moncton Region): 4 (74)

- Zone 2 (Saint John Region): 0 (33)

- Zone 3 (Fredericton Region): 2 (33)

- Zone 4 (Edmundston Region): 9 (157)

- Zone 5 (Campbellton Region): 0 (7)

- Zone 6 (Bathurst Region): 1 (7)

- Zone 7 (Miramichi Region): 0 (2)

There are 313 active COVID-19 cases in New Brunswick, including four people in hospital, with two receiving treatment in ICU.

1,218 infections have been reported in New Brunswick overall, including 599 since January 1st, with 17 deaths and 887 people who have recovered after testing positive.

As of Friday, Zone 4 (Edmundston Region) remains in lockdown while Zone 1 (Moncton Region) remains in the Red Level of the COVID-19 recovery plan.

The rest of the province remains in the Orange Level, and officials say the decision to leave Zone 5 (Campbellton Region), Zone 6 (Bathurst Region) and Zone 7 (Miramichi Region) in this phase for a longer period is based on the possibility of new COVID-19 variants entering New Brunswick.

Public Health says households in Orange Level regions can extend their bubble to include a "steady ten" from outside the household as of midnight tonight.

Officials say the change is to allow people to see at least some family members and close friends.

Guidelines for the updated Orange Level are available online.