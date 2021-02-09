Organizers cancel 2021 Beresford Regional, Commercial and Industrial Exposition

The unpredictability of the COVID-19 pandemic has taken its toll on a Chaleur Region fundraiser.

Organizers of the annual Beresford Regional, Commercial and Industrial Exposition have pulled the plug on the annual event for 2021.

Event president Serge Gionet says it was a tough decision but the top priority is assuring the health of safety of everyone involved.

The exposition is a major fundraising event for the Beresford Volunteer Fire Department.

It's expected to make a return in 2022.

