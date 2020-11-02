Organizers consider further postponing 41st Jeux de l'Acadie Finals

The already-postponed Jeux de l'Acadie Finals could end up being pushed back another year.

The 41st edition of the Games being joint-hosted by Saint John and Quispamsis had been rescheduled to the summer of 2021, but could end up being postponed to 2022 or even later because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Acadie-Nouvelle reports organizers are concerned about volunteers involvement as well as a possible lack of sponsors because of the pandemic.

Organizers are also concerned about increased expenses related to public health directives as well as risks associated with food venues and athlete accommodations.



(with files from the Acadie-Nouvelle)