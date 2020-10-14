Oromocto activates municipally-owned fast charging station

The Town of Oromocto has officially activated its first municipally owned electric vehicle fast-charging station in the municipal building parking lot.

There are now three of the fast-charging stations in the town.

The Town's Planning and Compliance Department replaced a gas-powered vehicle with an electric vehicle, which NB Power says costs about 75% less to operate per year.

The Town says it will monitor cost savings with a view to move from traditional fuels to cleaner choices while lowering operating costs in the future.