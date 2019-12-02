Oromocto man charged with child pornography offences

A 37-year-old Oromocto man has been charged with transmitting and possessing child pornography.

The RCMP say a search warrant was executed at a residence in Oromocto on June 19th as a result of information received through the RCMP's National Child Exploitation Coordination Centre.

Police seized several electronic devices and Matthieu Gagnon was arrested at the scene.

He appeared in court on November 25th to be arraigned on the charges and scheduled back in court on January 23rd.

The New Brunswick RCMP's Internet Child Exploitation (ICE) Unit, which includes members from the Saint John Police Force and the Kennebecasis Regional Police Force, along with the Oromocto RCMP and the Digital Forensic Services Unit were involved in the investigation.