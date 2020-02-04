Oromocto man facing charges after woman ejected from vehicle

Fredericton police say a 33-year-old Oromocto man faces charges in connection with a single-vehicle crash last week in which a female passenger was seriously injured.

The crash occurred Friday on the Lincoln Road in Fredericton.

Police say a 32-year-old woman was ejected from the vehicle and is in hospital in serious but stable condition.

The driver, Jeffery Joseph Sacobie, is charged with impaired operation causing bodily harm and driving while prohibited.