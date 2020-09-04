Oromocto man sentenced to two years behind bars following child pornography investigation

An Oromocto man will spend the next two years behind bars following an investigation by the RCMP's Internet Child Exploitation Unit.

38-year-old Matthieu Gagnon was arrested in June of 2019 after a search of a home in that community resulted in the seizure of several electronic devices.

Gagnon was sentenced last week for possessing and transmitting child pornography.

In addition to jail time, Gagnon will be listed on the National Sex Offender Registry for life, must submit a DNA sample to police.

Gagnon must abide by several conditions upon his release for a five-year period, including not being near children.

