Ottawa announces $469M for fish harvesters with sector-specific grant, benefit

Ottawa has announced $469 million in federal support for fish harvesters who have been ineligible for other aid initiatives during the COVID-19 pandemic.



Prime Minister Justin Trudeau today announced the support, which will come in the form of an industry-specific benefit and a grant.



The Fish Harvester Benefit, structured similarly to the previously announced federal wage subsidy, offers income support covering 75 per cent of losses for harvesters losing 25 per cent or more of their income this year.



The Fish Harvester Grant is a sector-specific grant similar to the Canada Emergency Business Account, offering up to $10,000 of non-repayable support to self-employed harvesters.



Trudeau also addressed concerns among harvesters who may not generate enough income to file a valid Employment Insurance claim for next year.



He says proposed measures would allow self-employed harvesters to access benefits based on insurable earnings from previous years.