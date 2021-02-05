Ottawa facing questions about Canadians unable to apply for benefits

The federal government is facing questions about Canadians unable to apply for benefits because of previous employment insurance claims.



Jennifer Vaughan has been trying to solve the problem for eight weeks so she can receive a federal benefit for parents who must stay home from work to care for their children.



The mother of two says she is running out of money and feels frustrated with delays.



Her case is one of dozens logged by Conservative MPs across the country.



Ottawa says it comes down to oversight measures put in place to make sure someone doesn't receive EI payments and money from one of the three ``recovery'' benefits.



Employment Minister Carla Qualtrough's office says Service Canada and the Canada Revenue Agency are working to reduce delays in benefit payments.



The latest federal figures show 321,350 unique applicants have been approved for caregiving benefits since it launched in October, totalling $1.25 billion in benefits before deductions.

