Ottawa invests $243K in 'Le Rendez-vous de la fierte Acadie Love' group



An community-led organization on the Acadian Peninsula is getting $243K from Ottawa to help give local LGBTQ2 communities greater visibility and legitimacy.

Acadie-Bathurst MP Serge Cormier announced the funds for 'Le Rendez-vous de la fierte Acadie Love' on Monday.

The funds will also help with the organization of summer festivals, conferences, and workshops in rural francophone communities.

Cormier says activities organized by the group allow people to better understand challenges faced by the LGBTQ2 community.