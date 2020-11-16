Ottawa launches independent review of Canada's beleaguered military-justice system

Supreme Court Justice Morris Fish is starting an outside examination of Canada's troubled military courts.



The review comes as the military struggles with a variety of challenges to the regime.



Those include questions about the independence of Canada's military judges and the system's handling of sexual-assault cases.



There is also growing frustration over delays in the implementation of a declaration of victims' rights more than a year after it was passed into law.



Fish's appointment to lead the review is being welcomed by retired colonel Michel Drapeau, one of Canada's foremost authorities on military law.



Drapeau says the former Supreme Court judge has the experience to dive into the real issues surrounding the military-justice system and his heft will make it hard for the government to ignore his findings.