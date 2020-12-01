Ottawa must be more transparent regarding COVID-19 vaccine rollout: expert

As some provinces push for clarity on when they will receive their share of Canada's COVID-19 vaccines, one expert says the government should be more transparent about the terms of its contracts with the companies making the shots.



Kerry Bowman, who teaches bioethics and global health at the University of Toronto, says it's likely Ottawa doesn't have the information the provinces are seeking regarding the timing and quantity of vaccine deliveries, particularly if its contracts with drugmakers are conditional.



But he says if that's the case, the federal government should state it clearly or risk eroding public trust in its system.



Bowman says that while news that COVID-19 immunizations could begin in some countries in a matter of weeks is good for Canada in the long term, it will lead to widespread frustration in the near future if the country is lagging behind.



As well, he says any delay in immunization translates to more COVID-19 cases and deaths, and mounting economic strain.



Ontario Premier Doug Ford renewed his calls Monday for a clear delivery date for the province's share of vaccines, stressing that ``the clock is ticking'' when it comes to fighting the novel coronavirus.

