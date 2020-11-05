Ottawa's silence needed amid uncertainty in U.S. election: experts

Experts say it is essential for the Trudeau government remain silent in the face of Donald Trump's bombastic declarations of victory in the U-S presidential election and his threat to take his re-election fight to the Supreme Court.



Trump followed through Wednesday on his plan to declare victory even though mail-in votes were still being legally counted, a process that could take days.



Michael Bociurkiw, a Canadian who worked for the Organization for Security Co-operation in Ukraine for two years following Russia's invasion of its Crimea region in 2014, says Trump's declarations sound more like something that would have come from Russia's Vladimir Putin.



But he is recommending silence from Canada and its allies for now because dictators and democrats alike are watching the aftermath of the U-S voting.



Stephen Pomper, senior director of policy for the Washington-based International Crisis Group, says it was reckless and wrong-headed for Trump to declare victory but the world needs to step back and wait patiently.



For now, he says foreign leaders should express their support for the democratic process and hold back on any congratulations until the election is decided.