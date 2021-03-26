Ottawa says second shipment of Moderna vaccine delayed

Federal Procurement Minister Anita Anand says this week's second shipment of Moderna vaccine doses will be delayed.



Anand says the company has a backlog in its quality assurance process that is delaying the shipment.



Canada received 255 thousand, 600 doses of Moderna at the Toronto airport Wednesday, and was to get another 590 thousand, 400 tomorrow.



Anand says they are now going to be arriving no later than April 1st.



The delay has nothing to do with recent changes to European export controls as the shipment's export has already been authorized.



Anand says Moderna has promised it is a temporary backlog that won't affect its next scheduled delivery the week of April 5th.



Canada is to get 855 thousand, 600 doses from Moderna that week.



Federal officials also say a total of six million of all kinds of vaccine doses have been delivered to the provinces and territories.

