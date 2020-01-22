Ottawa set to launch multimillion-dollar 'Buy Canadian' campaign

The federal government is getting ready to launch a multimillion-dollar ad campaign to promote Canadian food and agriculture.

Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada is in the process of finding a company to handle the five-year marketing blitz called ``Buy Canadian.''

The document soliciting bids says the campaign should educate Canadians about how the agriculture sector works, make it easier to identify Canadian food, and ultimately persuade more people to buy Canadian products.

Agriculture Minister Marie-Claude Bibeau says the department is spending 25-million dollars on the campaign over five years.

At least one industry observer is skeptical about the current plans.

Sylvain Charlebois of Dalhousie University says it may be hard for Ottawa to get involved in an area that provincial governments have been succeeding in for years.

He says provinces such as Ontario, Quebec and Prince Edward Island have strong programs in place to promote local food.

Charlebois says adding federal messaging into the mix could get confusing for consumers.

He says it's also not clear what Canadian food actually means, noting both farmers and food processors contribute to the national system.

The government hopes to roll out the ``Buy Canadian'' campaign this summer.