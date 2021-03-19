Ottawa should review employment insurance, benefit triggers as economy recovers: IMF

The International Monetary Fund says that Canada's economic response to the COVID-19 pandemic has worked, but global lender also has recommendations for future government spending.



The IMF's new report says that the Canadian government and Bank of Canada's response to the pandemic was timely, decisive and well-co-ordinated, but also contributed to a historically large fiscal deficit.



Still, the report says Canada's net public debt is expected to remain low relative to other G7 countries.



The IMF report suggests Canada should do a broader review of its employment insurance system to address gaps in eligibility after the Canada Emergency Response Benefit ended.



The IMF also says Canadian officials could reduce uncertainty for consumers and businesses by tying the expiration of emergency benefits to an automatic trigger like the unemployment rate.



The report also calls on Canadian banks to help prepare mortgage borrowers for higher interest rates down the road.