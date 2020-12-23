Ottawa spending $7.2 million on new recreation facility in Carauqet

Ottawa is shelling out $7.2 million to help build a new recreation facility in Caraquet.

The $15 million project will see the Colisee Leopold-Foulem replaced with a new sports centre that would also house Club-plein-air-de-Caraquet and other community services.

The federal government the new facility will help the region meet a growing need for a large accessible space for events, and meetings, as well as recreational and cultural activities.

Acadie-Bathurst MP Serge Cormier says local residents raised more than $2 million which make it a 'unifying project' for the region.