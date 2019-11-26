Ottawa to appeal human rights tribunal's ruling on class-action settlement

The federal Liberals say a Canadian Human Rights Tribunal ruling on First Nations children limits the families that could receive compensation to only those affected in the last 13 years.

That is why, the government says, it is appealing the ruling today in Federal Court.

In a statement issued this morning, Indigenous Services Minister Marc Miller and Justice Minister David Lametti say a settlement in a separate class-action case brought earlier this year will be pursued instead.

Justice Department lawyers are expected to ask the Federal Court for a stay of execution of the tribunal's September order that the federal government must compensate First Nations families who were inappropriately split apart by the child welfare system.

Miller and Lametti say Canada agrees it must fairly and equitably compensate First Nations children negatively impacted by child and family policies.

To that end, the ministers say they will work to move forward with certification of the class action lawsuit.

Federal lawyers began negotiating with the plaintiffs' lawyers earlier this fall.

The class action case was filed last March and seeks six-billion dollars.

The human rights tribunal ordered the government in September to pay 40-thousand dollars for every First Nations child who was inappropriately taken away from their parents after 2006, as well as similar compensation to parents or grandparents who had their kids inappropriately removed, and for children who were denied essential services.