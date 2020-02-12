Ottawa to implement further measures to protect endangered North Atlantic right whales

Federal Fisheries Minister Bernadette Jordan says Ottawa will announce further measures in the coming weeks to protect the endangered North Atlantic right whale.

Speaking to a fishing gear innovation summit in Halifax today, Jordan didn't release any details of the coming measures.

She did say measures announced last year that will see marked fishing gear identify such things as country, region and fishery, will take effect during the upcoming fishing season.

Jordan says the change is important because it will help track exactly where whale entanglements occur.

The minister says testing also continues on new technology such as ropeless gear, which could help reduce the risk of entanglements for whales.

More than 250 harvesters and fishing gear manufacturers from Canada, the United States, Iceland and Norway are attending the two-day summit.