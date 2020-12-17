Outdoor adventure company asks Bathurst to help it keep building future leaders



An outdoor adventure company that teaches local youth how to survive in the wild wants to form a partnership with the City of Bathurst.

4 Directions' Rene Legacy asked council earlier this week to allow the company continued coverage under the city's insurance policy, as well as for an annual sponsorship of a five-day adventure for local youth-at-risk and you with mental health issues.

The group also wants to build a garage at the KC Irving Centre to use as a staging area.

In a presentation to council on Monday, Legacy says 4 Directions aims to build future community leaders by using outdoor wilderness adventures.

He says the adventures are provided at no cost to the young participants.

Interim mayor Lee Stever says the city will take a look at how it can further support the program and perhaps find other sponsors as well.