Over half Canadians say monarchy is obsolete after Harry and Meghan's interview: Poll

A new poll suggests just over half of Canadians believe the British monarchy is a relic that Canada should dump, following Prince Harry and Meghan's interview with Oprah Winfrey.



Fifty-three per cent of respondents to an online survey by Leger and the Association for Canadian Studies say the British monarchy no longer has its place in 21st-century Canada, while one-third say they would rather preserve this part of our heritage.



Leger executive vice-president Christian Bourque says the response to the interview should be considered a blow for the monarchy and those who believe in its importance to Canada.



The poll also found that 59 per cent of respondents sympathize more with Harry and Meghan, while 26 per cent say they held more sympathy for the Royal Family.



Fifty-two per cent say the recent events involving the couple, which included the Duchess of Sussex divulging that a member of the Royal Family had asked how dark her son Archie's skin might be, speak about a fundamental problem with the institution.



The online poll of 1,512 adult Canadians was carried out March 12 to 14 and cannot be assigned a margin of error because internet-based surveys are not considered random samples.