Overnight fire forces six people from Moncton duplex

An overnight fire has forced six people from a duplex in Moncton.

The Canadian Red Cross says the blaze on Clarendon Drive broke out at approximately 2 a.m. on Tuesday.

It says volunteers are helping a couple and their two children from one unit with emergency lodging and purchases of food, clothing, and other basics.

A woman from the other unit is staying with a friend for the time being while being assisted by the Red Cross with purchases of clothing and food.

Both households are waiting for damage assessments and addition help through insurance.

There were no injuries reported.

