Owner of shuttered NB Smelter donates protective equipment to province

A company that operated the shuttered Brunswick Smelter in Belledune is donating protective equipment to the province to help fight the spread of COVID-19.

Glencore says it's donating its local inventory which includes 410 respirator masks, 1,000 respirator cartridges, 105 cases of disposable coveralls, and 438 boxes of gloves.

Since the smelter shut down last year, Closed Site Manager Nat Bepperling says the most pressing need for the equipment is in the healthcare space.

Bepperling says the responsible decision was to donate them to the province in in efforts to fight COVID-19.