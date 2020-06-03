Owner of vehicle found in Chaleur Bay in January located deceased
RCMP say the owner of the vehicle found submerged in the Chaleur Bay in Dalhousie on January 4, 2020 has been located deceased.
Officers responded at 7:48 a.m. May 30 to a call of a body found in the water in the Chaleur Bay, near Petit-Rocher-Nord.
A release states the body was found by local fishermen and the Beresford fire department assisted with its recovery.
RCMP say the body has been positively identified as that of 64-year-old Rolland Roy of Gloucester Junction, who was last seen on January 3.
Police say an autopsy has ruled out criminality as being responsible for the man's death.